Wolfsie checks out Indie Coffee Roasters

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — As part of a series on local coffee shops, Dick Wolfsie joined the owners of Indie Coffee Roasters in Carmel on their opening day.
Watch the videos for more on caffeinated adventure.
