Work starts on widening I-65 section south of Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — State officials say preliminary work is starting on a project widening a 14-mile section of Interstate 65 to six lanes in southern Indiana.

The state Department of Transportation says the first steps include installing traffic signals and right turn lanes on Indiana 58 near Columbus for the ramps for I-65.

That comes as contractors have been hired for the project adding a lane for both northbound and southbound traffic between U.S. 50 in Seymour and Indiana 58. Resurfacing work is also planned between the Indiana 58 interchange and Indiana 46 in Columbus. Completion of the work is expected in 2020.

The state agency says a formal groundbreaking ceremony for the project south of Indianapolis is planned for April 6.