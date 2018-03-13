2 men arrested after Columbus traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Two Columbus men are in custody following a Monday evening traffic stop.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Nathan Limeberry, was pulled over in the area of 16th and California streets just before 11:30 p.m for a traffic violation.

The officer on scene discovered that neither Limeberry or the passenger, 27-year-old Nicholas Linney, had a valid driver’s license.

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia, meth and marijuana were discovered.

Both were transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Limeberry and Linney face a number of preliminary drug-related charges.