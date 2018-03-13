33-year-old man shot multiple times on near-north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in serious condition after being shot more than once Tuesday night on the near-north side.

A call of a “person shot” was received about 10:05 p.m. from the 500 block of West 26th Street, just east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Police on the scene said they found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Officers on the scene are talking to people in the residential neighborhood. No details have been released about a suspect.