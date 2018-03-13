A colder day with snow showers this afternoon

A cold morning with temperatures in the mid 30s and wind chill factors in the middle teens. A few isolated snow showers likely for the early part of the morning but becoming more widespread this afternoon. Expect highs in the top out in the middle 30s which for this time of year is well below normal. Snow showers will fizzle out by late tonight with lows falling back into the mid to lower 20s. Could see an isolated flurry overnight through early Wednesday but should quickly exit the area with partly sunny skies for a good part of the day.

Wednesday highs will break into the lower 40s withe sun and clouds. A touch warmer by Thursday afternoon with highs flirting with 50° and mainly sunny skies! Friday will be cooler with highs falling back to the lower 40s. Saturday and Sunday are looking a touch warmer with the potential for some showers and thunderstorms especially Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Showers and storms will spill over into Monday of next week with temperatures reaching the lower 50s.