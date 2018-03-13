Bankers Life Fieldhouse to get new name in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The arena formerly known as Conseco Fieldhouse will soon be formerly known as Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

On Tuesday morning, CNO Financial Group and Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced that naming rights for the arena will not extend beyond their current contract. That contract expires on June 30, 2019.

Conseco Fieldhouse was the name of the arena when it opened in 1999. The name changed to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in 2011.

“CNO Financial and Bankers Life have been the naming rights sponsor of the Fieldhouse for nearly two decades, and we achieved and exceeded many of our sponsorship goals throughout the length of this partnership,” said Gary Bhojwani, chief executive officer of CNO Financial. “CNO is proud to be headquartered in central Indiana and to support the communities where our associates live and work. We are actively working with Pacers Sports & Entertainment to identify the next phase of our collaboration together.”