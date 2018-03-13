Central Indiana schools to participate in walk-outs Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students at schools across central Indiana will walk out at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s a protest against gun violence and a call for peace.

It’s part of a national movement, following the deadly high school shooting on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida.

Many school districts have released plans in advance, telling families what to expect and what is allowed.

But some schools are going beyond just a walk out to try to bring parents, students and teachers together after the tragedy in Parkland.

A month ago, shot after shot rang out in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 students and teachers.

“At home we have prayed for the victims of survivors,” said Jasmine Graham, a parent at St. Richard’s Episcopal School, 33 E. 33rd St.

Many schools will hold moments of silence for 17 minutes in honor of each life lost in Parkland. That includes Zionsville Schools and many at Indianapolis Public Schools.

Same for the Butler University Laboratory School. Third-grader Parker Sciortino said she decided she wants to walk out, after her mom talked to her and let her make her own decision.

“I really wanted to honor them because they could have lived a longer life and the teachers could have, too,” she said.

Other schools have different plans. Lebanon Schools will let students and teachers write messages of support about their community onto a board. They will go for 20 minutes to also honor three recent deaths in the area, including Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett and high school senior Sydney Foster.

At the St. Richard’s, there will be a prayer service at 7:40 a.m. for 17 minutes.

“We felt like it was most appropriate to have this voluntary opportunity before school starts,” said Abby Williams, the school’s associate head.

“In addition to home to know that we have the support of a wonderful school and community within our school to help talk to our students about such an important topic,” Graham said.

Many of these demonstrations nationwide are organized by students. If you are concerned about what your rights are as students, click here.