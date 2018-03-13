Central Indiana students to respond to national walkout in variety of ways

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Ending gun violence is part of what students across the country and here in central Indiana will protest Wednesday as part of a national walkout.

School districts across central Indiana are responding to the national walkout in a number of ways. The walkout is also planned to honor the 17 victims killed in the Parkland Florida shooting.

In Carmel, middle and high school students, with signed permission slips, will be allowed to participate in the protest. High schoolers will be asked to walk in silence in the fieldhouse, middle schools will be asked to do the same in the cafeteria.

Students at Muncie Central who participate will be going to the football field to hear speakers talk about issues related to gun violence.

Scenia Memorial High School students will hold a prayer service to remember the victims of the shooting.

