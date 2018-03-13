Columbus traffic stop leads to Seymour woman’s arrest

COLUMBUS (WISH) – A woman is in custody after a Tuesday morning traffic stop in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Caitlin Rhodes, was stopped on State Road 46 just after 4:30 a.m for a minor traffic violation.

After talking with Rhodes, the responding officer discovered Rhodes had a suspended license. At that time Rhodes was placed under arrest.

Later officers also discovered heroin, methamphetamine, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale in her purse and vehicle.

She was transported to Bartholomew county Jail.

Rhodes faces preliminary charges for dealing heroin, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.