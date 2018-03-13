Find out how to create novelty floral arrangements

Making your own floral arrangement has never been easier or more affordable!

Debi Dawson, AIFD (American Institute of Floral Designers), joins us ahead of today’s workshop at the Indiana Flower + Patio Show at 2 p.m. on flower arranging.

Now in its 60th year, the Indiana Flower + Patio Show is a place where people visit to become inspired, informed and energized with helpful advice, thousands of solutions and the coolest new products. The show features showcase gardens crafted by many of Indiana’s premier landscapers, hundreds of finer outdoor living experts, and thousands of ideas to take home!

The Indiana Flower + Patio Show is produced by Marketplace Events, which produces 38 consumer home shows in the US, 14 in Canada, and nine holiday shows. The 61 combined events, in 28 markets, attract 20,000 exhibitors, 1.8 million attendees and another 2.8 million unique web visitors annually.

Take Your Blooms to Go

The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) is managing the fresh-cut flowers-to-go portion of the show, which is the flagship of the Plant Market. Show visitors get the chance to take home the scents, colors and textures of the season. The large, colorful retail display offers fabulous bouquets of healthy, hardy blossoms that can be purchased to take home at great prices!

AIFD designers also will be onsite daily to help with flower selection, commentating on floral design, hosting hands-on workshops and answering any questions you have about caring for your fresh flowers.

Pay honor and tribute to all our heroes on Hero Day, Tuesday, March 13! All active and retired military, police and fire personnel get FREE ADMISSION for the day, plus FREE PARKING at the State Fairgrounds. Just bring a valid ID and enjoy the Flower + Patio Show for the day!

TICKETS: $14 – Adult FREE – Children 12 and under

SHOW Saturdays 3/10, 3/17 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

TIMES: Sundays 3/11, 3/18 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday-Friday 3/12-3/16 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Check out the Indiana Flower + Patio Show website at www.IndianaFlowerandPatioShow.com and get $2 off admission — good every day!

For more information, call (317) 705-8719.

