Former WISH-TV meteorologist becomes PAI Medical Group’s latest VIP client

PAI Medical Group’s services have worked wonders for VIP clients like Q95’s Don Stuck and Dave “Gunner” Gundaker, so it was only a matter of time before the next VIP client signed up!

Clinic Director Darren Andrews introduces Paul Poteet, “Mr. Weatherman” and former WISH-TV meteorologist, as PAI Medical Group’s next VIP client.

Paul brought in his son, Graham Poteet, for a solution and quickly realized Transitions – offering non-surgical solutions – is the perfect fit for his son. Graham is using Transitions’ new Cesar Regazzi solution from Italy to help with his own hair loss.

Transitions is located next door to PAI Medical Group at 3500 DePauw Blvd, Suite 3091.

You are never too young or too old to combat hair loss – there’s always a solution with Transitions or PAI Medical Group!

Whether it’s ARTAS/ Multi-Unit Hair Grafting™ or PRP, PAI Medical Group is continuing to offer outstanding results.

Go to www.WeGrowHairIndy.com for more information. Schedule a free, private, confidential evaluation by calling (888) 724-5129.

PAI Medical Group of Indiana

3500 DePauw Blvd, Suite 3090

Indianapolis, IN 46268

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PAI MEDICAL GROUP