Fort Wayne teen in custody after 2-month-old dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne teenager has been arrested after an infant recovered from a south-side home Monday, died.

Police and medics were initially called around 1:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 100 block of East Pontiac Street on an EMS run. A short time later, though, police went to a home at 225 W. Pontiac St.

NewsChannel 15 was told by a police spokesman then that the call involved a medical emergency that involved a young child. The two-story white home was wrapped in police tape.

On Tuesday, then, NewsChannel 15 learned that Julio Carrillo was arrested and charged with felony Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Injury. The 19-year-old was formally arraigned in Allen Superior Court Tuesday morning.

Carrillo’s listed address is 225 W. Pontiac St.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in court after Carrillo’s arrest, the baby boy’s mother told police that she left him with her boyfriend – Carrillo – while she was away, and she returned just more than 3 1/2 hours later to find him “not breathing right and not acting right.” Carrillo told the woman the baby had become “fussy” and he spanked him, according to the affidavit.

The woman then took her baby to her mother’s house, where family members said she needed to call 911 for medical attention, the affidavit said.

Medics took the baby to the hospital, where doctors found he had multiple brain bleeds and a depressed skull fracture, as well as an injury to his rectum with tears and bruising.

It’s not clear when the baby died. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that officially they are investigating the death of a 2-month-old. The baby has not been identified and an autopsy will be conducted later, the office said.

During an interview with police, Carrillo admitted he spanked the baby twice because it was fussy. He also said while he was holding the baby, he tripped over a baby swing and fell to the floor and the baby hit his head on the hardwood floor, the affidavit said. Carrillo said he noticed the baby was not breathing right and he tried to rock him and bounce him to calm him and get him to fall asleep, the affidavit said.

When asked about the bleeding to the baby’s rectum, Carrillo said he’d inserted a suppository laxative due to the baby’s constipation, the affidavit said.