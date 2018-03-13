IMPD seeking two men in connection to convenience store robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two men in connection to a robbery.

It happened on October 2 of 2017 when two men robbed the Village Pantry located in the 1200 block of South Harding Street.

The first suspect is described as being 18-24 and standing 5 foot 9 inches with facial tattoos. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black shirt, blue jeans and was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect was standing around 5 foot 5 inches and wearing a grey hoodie and light colored pants.

If you have any information on the crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.