INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is in serious condition, but stable condition following a Tuesday morning shooting on the city’s near northeast side.

According to police, an adult man showed up to an IFD station in the 2900 block of North Sherman Drive with at least one gunshot wound.

PERSON SHOT: Someone showed up to IFD Station #10 w/ at least 1 gunshot wound. The victim (looked like an adult male) was taken to the hospital awake & breathing, and I could see him moving around on the cot. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/jrT2TjfjnR — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) March 13, 2018

Police later said a crime scene in the area of 30th Street and Sherman Drive is related to the shooting.

30TH & SHERMAN SHOOTING UPDATE: Police confirm that a crime scene at 31st & Stuart St is related to the first scene where an adult male showed up to a fire station w/ a gunshot wound. Multiple evidence markers are spread across the road. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/JaqtTRMMPq — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) March 13, 2018

The man was awake and breathing at the time of transportation to the hospital.