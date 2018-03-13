Noblesville manufacturer, distributor plans $67M expansion

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A maker of technology operated by air or gas pressure is seeking tax breaks to invest $67 million in a new facility at its U.S. headquarters in this Hamilton County city.

A worldwide maker of pneumatics, SMC Corp. is proposing adding a 1 million-square-foot building on land it owns near its Noblesville property, according to documents filed with the city. Distribution functions would be moved into the new facility while existing facilities would be used to expand manufacturing operations. SMC’s website says it now has 560,000 square feet of manufacturing area and 571,000 square feet of warehouse area. New equipment would be added as well.

The company plans to retain its 954 employees and add about 92 within 10 years as a result of the expansion.

A public hearing on the proposal is set for 7 p.m. March 27 at Noblesville City Hall, 16 S. 10th St., the documents said.