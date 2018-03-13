NYC helicopter crash victim was Butler grad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler officials have confirmed that one of the five people who died in a helicopter crash in New York City was a Butler graduate.

Daniel Thompson, 34, died in the crash in the East River Sunday.

Butler officials confirm Thompson graduated from the school in 2006. He was an arts administration major and minored in theater.

Thompson was from Springfield, Illinois and most recently lived in New York City, and was the board president of the Young New Yorkers Chorus.

The group later posted a statement on Facebook about his passing:

Daniel loved his friends unconditionally and was always there – at any hour of the day or night. He was passionate and kind, and was always someone to lean on. He had both a mighty voice, as well as a mighty heart.

Investigators believe the cause for the crash may have stemmed from a piece of luggage that may have fallen and hit the helicopter’s emergency fuel shutoff button.