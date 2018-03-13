Pesky snow showers tonight, better weather returns Wednesday

It could be messy in a few spots this evening with reduced visibility and isolated slick spots.

THIS EVENING: Scattered burst of snow showers will be off and on this evening. Temps will fall back below freezing this evening, so there could be some slick spots.

OVERNIGHT: Snow squalls and snow showers will taper to flurries overnight and by the morning drive. There could still be some residual slick spots. Lows will drop into the middle 20s.

WEDNESDAY: After morning flurries, we will see a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Wind will shift to the west to slow the rush of the colder air and this will allow highs to recover a bit into the lower 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Milder air and more sunshine will return Thursday. Friday could see some scattered showers in far southern Indiana, but otherwise, it will be a cooler day with highs back into the lower 40s. Saturday looks to be chilly with scattered rain showers for St. Patrick’s Day. Sunday will see sunshine and milder air, with highs in the lower 50s.