INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No one was hurt but a vacant house was damaged in a fire north of downtown late Tuesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Fire Department was called to 2824 Boulevard Place shortly after 4:15 p.m. The fire was under control before 5 p.m.

Rita Reith, a spokeswoman for the fire department, said a house next door also received some damage from the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.