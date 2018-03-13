Woman saves hotel guest, wins ROSE Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — They may not always get the recognition they deserve, but hospitality employees from across Indianapolis on Tuesday night were honored for outstanding work.

It was the annual ROSE — Recognition of Service Excellence — Awards program at the Indiana Roof Ballroom. The program shines the spotlight on waiters, cab drivers, service associates and other hospitality workers who make visitors to the Circle City feel special and help them in numerous ways.

In the video, listen to one of the eight 2018 ROSE Award winners — Elsye Murrell of the Hyatt Regency Downtown — who saved a hotel guest with the Heimlich maneuver.

The Rose awards are given out every March. This was the 27th annual program.