81 vehicles involved in snowy pileup on Ohio interstate

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio, (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol say a crash that closed Interstate 71 Tuesday afternoon involved a total of 81 vehicles.

The closure was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-71 past State Route 95. Crashes were also reported on the other side of the highway.

The highway patrol’s initial report said at least 60 vehicles were involved in the crash, but a further investigation moved the number up to 81. This also included 11 commercial vehicles. Minor injuries were reported, but the total number of injuries is unknown. A media release did say there were non-life threatening injuries during the crash.

Dennis Cowles’ wife and granddaughter were among those caught in the middle of this accident.

“We could have lost everyone, two major people in our lives right then and there,” he said. “That’s the only thing I can say is give thanks to God.”

He’s thankful his family are safe and at home right now.

The highway was opened back up around 10 p.m.

PHOTOS: I-71 pileup