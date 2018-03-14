A few flurries this morning with sunshine later today

A few flurries will linger for the first half of the morning with cold temperatures to start off the day. Highs will eventually warm once we see a little bit of sunshine late morning through the rest of the day. Expect to see highs in the lower 40s. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s.

Thursday is looking like a picture perfect day with highs in nearing the seasonal mark, topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will stay quiet and clear with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Friday is when we start to see some changes. First clouds will increase during late morning and afternoon. Eventually rain showers will spread into southern parts of the state. Some of that could mix in with a snow flake or sleet pellet. The rain will spread into the rest of the state Saturday making for a wet St. Paddy’s day. Highs on Saturday will inch closer to the 50 mark as highs hit the upper 40s. Sunday looking like the better of the 2 days. Highs break into the lower 50s with nothing ut sunshine!

Monday is when the next storm system hits. Highs to start off the work week hit the lower 50s with scattered rain showers during the afternoon. As temperatures drop a transition will occur. A mix to plain snow showers likely for Tuesday with highs in the 40s.