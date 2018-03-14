Acapulco Joe’s owner assaulted by man during dine-and-dash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The owner of a local restaurant is in critical condition after being beaten by a man that was attempting to dine-and-dash.

According to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Acapulco Joe’s owner Grant Redmond tried to stop a man from fleeing the restaurant on Tuesday afternoon and was knocked unconscious by the man.

IMPD said the man was on a blind date with a woman and that they were able to receive a description of him from her. She says she only knows the man as “Maurice.” She told police that the man told her to wait in the car while he paid the bill.

A manager at Acapulco Joe’s says the couple had about $50 worth of food and alcohol. The suspect tried to pay with a credit card but that card was declined. Police checked the name on that credit card and it came up as a person who reported a wallet theft the day before.

After the card was decline, he said he needed to go to at ATM. The suspect tried to flee but was grabbed by Redmond. That when the suspect attacked Redmond and rendered him unconscious.

A doctor with Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital told IMPD that Redmond was in critical condition.

The police report indicates there is surveillance video. If 24-Hour News 8 is provided images of the suspect, we will share those images on-air and online.