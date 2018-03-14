Columbus massage parlor under investigation for prostitution

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were taken into custody and a business was shut down after a warrant was served at a massage parlor Wednesday.

The warrant was served at Sunflower Massage in the 3900 block of 25th Street after tips came into law enforcement that prostitution was occurring at the business.

Following up on the tips, an undercover officer entered the business and an employee later offered to perform a sexual act in exchange for money.

Columbus Code Enforcement later closed down the spa with an emergency action order for a non-existent permit to operate the business.

Two people were taken into custody during the investigation.

The spa opened in February of 2017 and was formally known as the Blue Bay Health Spa and Massage.