Need an easier way to eat your salad and get your greens?

Registered Dietician Annessa Chumbley shares 3 EASY recipes to get us started!

To learn more, visit:

www.annessard.com

www.veggiesmadeeasy.com

Facebook: @AnnessaChumbleyRD

Twitter: @AnnessaRD

Instagram: @AnnessaRD

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANNESSA CHUMBLEY