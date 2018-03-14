IMPD participating in forum to discuss body cameras

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD says it is looking at whether to equip officers with body cameras.

The department will take part in a forum on the devices April 5 at IUPUI. It will be a discussion that includes local and national experts, along with members of the Seattle and Cincinnati police departments, which already use body cameras. They will also take your questions.

Departments around the country have invested in body cameras to show an officer’s perspective of a scene.

For years, IMPD has weighed whether to buy these cameras, even testing them out in 2014. Ultimately however, nothing has happened.

IMPD says it has not shut the door on the idea, and wants to hear from the Indianapolis community.

“If the community wants to do a pivot, then that’s their purview and we will support that and we will examine that,” IMPD Sgt. Christopher Wilburn said. ” We brought subject matter experts on board and now we’re looking for feedback.”

Rev. Charles Harrison of the Ten Point Coalition believes the cameras would be a welcomed addition.

“People will feel more confident in the reports that police give about police-action shootings when there is video evidence,” Rev. Harrison said.

There is no guarantee anything more will happen following next month’s discussion, but IMPD says it will do what is in the best interest of the city.

For more details on registering for the event and to submit questions, click here.