Indiana legislature approves CBD oil bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bill that would allow for the sale and use of cannabis-derived CBD oil across the state is on its way to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.

The measure was overwhelmingly approved Wednesday by both the House and Senate in the closing hours of this year’s legislative session.

Cannabidiol, commonly referred to as CBD oil, can be derived from marijuana and hemp, but lacks the stuff that gets people high.

A law passed last year allowed those with a severe form of epilepsy to use the substance.

Now lawmakers are going further, following an unexpected crackdown on CBD sales and widespread confusion over whether the product was actually legal.

Anyone could use the product if the bill is signed into law by Holcomb.