Local students participate in national walkout protests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s been exactly four weeks since the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

On Wednesday, students around the country walked out in order to call for more gun control.

Some central Indiana students were among those who took part in the national protest.

Students at Carmel High School walked out of class and into the fieldhouse for 17 minutes, a minute for each of the Parkland shooting victims. Some students even held signs saying “never again.”

Indianapolis Public School students also took part, as well as several other local districts.

