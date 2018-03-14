Milder temps return Thursday

After some wintry weather, we will see more sunshine and milder temps Thursday.

THIS EVENING: It will be a bit breezy and chilly for this time of year, but at least it won’t be snowing! Temps will be in the 30s.

OVERNIGHT: Lows will drop down into the mid to upper 20s in northern Indiana and low 30s from Indy and places south.

THURSDAY: We will see a lot of sunshine and milder temps. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s…close to average for this time of year!

8-DAY FORECAST: Rain chances could arrive in southern Indiana Friday, but most of our area will see rain chances overnight Friday into Saturday. Temps will cool back into the 40s those days. Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s!