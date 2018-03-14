Officials: Naval Air Station Oceana jet crashes in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. (WAVY) – A Navy jet based out of Naval Air Station Oceana crashed in Key West on Wednesday afternoon, according to NAS Oceana officials.

The F/A-18F Super Hornet, carrying two crew members, was on its final approach to Boca Chica Field at Naval Air Station Key West at the time of the crash around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said both the pilot and the weapons systems officer ejected from the jet and landed in the water.

The two were recovered approximately a mile east of the runway and taken to the hospital, but officials couldn’t confirm their condition. The crew members are part of the Strike Fighter Squadron 213 (VFA-213) Blacklions, officials confirmed.

A witness told Miami’s ABC affiliate the jet exploded in the air and crashed.

Photos on social media showed a rescue helicopter hovering over the jet as it sat overturned in the water.