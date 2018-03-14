Officials: Naval Air Station Oceana jet crashes in Key West

Brian Reese Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 3, 2017 file photo, a row of F18 fighter jets are shown on the deck of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) off the disputed South China Sea. Navy officials say a fighter jet has crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, and rescue efforts are underway. The officials say the F/A-18 Hornet’s two crew members ejected and are based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, in Virginia Beach, Va. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

KEY WEST, Fla. (WAVY) – A Navy jet based out of Naval Air Station Oceana crashed in Key West on Wednesday afternoon, according to NAS Oceana officials.

The F/A-18F Super Hornet, carrying two crew members, was on its final approach to Boca Chica Field at Naval Air Station Key West at the time of the crash around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said both the pilot and the weapons systems officer ejected from the jet and landed in the water.

The two were recovered approximately a mile east of the runway and taken to the hospital, but officials couldn’t confirm their condition. The crew members are part of the Strike Fighter Squadron 213 (VFA-213) Blacklions, officials confirmed.

A witness told Miami’s ABC affiliate the jet exploded in the air and crashed.

Photos on social media showed a rescue helicopter hovering over the jet as it sat overturned in the water.