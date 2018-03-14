Pulling planes to grant wishes to Indiana children

Meet Cooper. He’s 3 years old and lives in McCordsville. He was diagnosed with Leukemia and went to Disney for his wish. His wish was granted by: Indiana Children’s Wish Fund, a local wish-granting organization that grants wishes to Indiana children who suffer from a life-threatening illness.

Today, we get to meet Cooper, his mother Shannon and Amy Chiappe of Republic Airways. Learn more about an upcoming event that helps benefit kids like Cooper and helps make real wishes, come true.

Republic Airways “Pulling for Wishes” Airplane Pull

8th Year for this event

Saturday, April 21st

9 a.m.

Location at: Republic Airways Hangar

Now accepting teams to register: Cost is $500 per team/ 10 people on each team

Prizes go out to: Fastest team pull, Best Costume and Most Money raised

FREE to attend the event and enjoy the many festivities: clowns, games, food, bounce house, mascots and much more!

Last year the event raised more than $500,000 for 3 charities: Indiana Children’s Wish Fund, Riley and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

To learn more, visit www.indywish.org.

