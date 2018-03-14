St. Patrick’s Day Tent Party to raise funds for firefighters

You know him as Firefighter Tim, but today, he’s bringing a special message to our studios and hopes you’ll take part, too!

The best part? It sounds like a ton of fun! It’s the 10th annual event pumper pull and keg toss, in which all proceeds go to a bereavement fund, a fund used for firefighters for their families, if one should be killed or injured in the line of duty. The day is a fun event full of live music, keg toss prizes and a pumper pull, an old-fashioned fire truck pull! (Teams of 5 all are welcome to sign up.)

Firefighter Tim and Musician Ian Reppert tell us more:

10th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Tent Party

Friday & Saturday, The Brockway Public House, 9 a.m.

Details on event: The 10th annual Brockway Public House St. Patrick’s Day Tent Party is upon us. This year for 2018 will be bigger and badder then ever! Come visit us on that day of the year when everyone is Irish! Get your Irish on! Proceeds from this event go to the Carmel Firefighters bereavement fund.

Friday:

– Kegs N Eggs

– March Madness

– Worlds Most Perfect Pint Demonstration

– St. Patrick’s Day Tent Party Kickoff!! 1pm

– Tapping of the Green Monsta! (green beer, if your into that stuff)

– Live Bagpipers!

– DJ Indy Endy Darring live from 1pm-5pm

– Corned Beef and Cabbage Eating Contest. Winner gets $300 Cash with a $30 dollar entry. Proceeds go to Carmel Firefighters . Bereavement fund.

– Indy’s Best Fish and Chips! Free Brockway Bams!!

– Live Music: RJDO & El Cuero 5:30-8:30

– Smithwicks Girlz: Free Smithwicks Samples!!

– CFD Pipes and Drums!

– Giveaways, prizes, swag

– Live Music with Jay Elliott 9pm-12am

– The party then continues inside until 3am

Saturday:

– Kegs N Eggs

– March Madness

– ESPN The Fan Live @ The Brockway Public House

– The Tent Party St. Patrick’s Day Kickoff

– Live Bagpipers

– Tapping of The Green Monsta and The St. Patrick’s Day LTD Bourbon Stout

– Mayoral Kickoff

– Indy’s Best Fish and Chips! Free Brockway Bams!

– Best pint of Guinness awarded x2

– Live Music: Full Flannel Jacket 1:30-4:30pm

– Guinness Girlz: Free Guinness @ 3pm

– Danny Boy, Guinness swag, giveaways, prizes

– CFD Pumper Pull

– CFD Lainie Paul Memorial

– CFD Pipes and Drums

– Live Music Discombobulated 5-8pm

– Tullamore Dew Girlz: Free Irish Whiskey!!!

– CFD Keg Toss

– CFD Pipes and Drums

– Live Music: Our Headliner and Fan Favorite Radio Echo

– The part keeps going until 3am with DJ Indy Endy Darring Live!!

To learn more, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/thebrockwaypub/posts/10156053786052988

www.L4444.com