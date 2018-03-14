Top 8 things to do in Indy this St. Patrick’s Weekend – March 16-18

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With a ton of St. Patrick’s Day festivities going on over three days, I made the decision to break down the holiday weekend by day to make planning a bit easier.

Don’t forget to hydrate!

Before we get to the weekend itself, don’t forget to head over the the Downtown Canal fountain, at Ohio and West streets, to see the “Greening of the Canal” between 5 and 6 p.m. Thursday. Listed below are start times of the events.

St. Patrick’s Weekend – Friday

St. Patrick’s Weekend – Saturday

St. Patrick’s Weekend – Sunday

27th Music for All National Festival

If the normal St. Paddy’s Day events are not for you, check out the Music for All National Festival from March 15-17 with performances at various locations in and around downtown. Hosts include Butler University, Warren Performing Arts Center, St. John Catholic Church, Hilbert Circle Theatre, the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana History Center. Full schedule

Indy Taco Fest Spring Break!

Seeing as this event wraps up St. Patrick’s Day weekend, it should be renamed hangover food fest! The Indy Taco Fest will feature authentic tacos from 2-9 p.m. Sunday at the Indiana Discount Mall, 3585 Commercial Drive. More info

P!nk

P!nk is bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour to Bankers Life Fieldhouse beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday. If you’re a big fan, buy early as the lowest ticket prices on Wednesday on Ticketmaster were going for $145, which will probably change before you read this!

Sports Legends Experience – Grand Opening

Here’s a family-friendly event this St. Patrick’s Day weekend that you will love. If you’ve driven north on Illinois Avenue the past several months, you likely noticed a lot of construction outside of the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. It’s the biggest expansion to the museum in 40 years. The Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience opens at 10 a.m. Saturday. Wear your favorite team’s gear and enjoy special opening day activities and giveaways from local sports sponsors. Buy tickets

‘Les Misérables’

The Murat Theatre will host the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, “Les Misérables,” direct from an acclaimed 2-1/2-year return to Broadway this week. There are multiple performances on the March 16-18 with varying ticket prices.