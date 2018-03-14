Toys R Us said to be planning to liquidate its US operations

NEW YORK (AP/WISH) — Toys R Us’s management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.

That’s according to a toy industry analyst who spoke to several employees who were on the call Wednesday.

Jim Silver, a toy industry expert, says Toys R Us’s CEO told employees the plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores and after that, it could do a deal with its Canadian operation to run some of its U.S. stores

The company declined to comment

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall, saddled with debt that hurt its attempts to compete.

It pledged then to stay open, but had weak sales during the critical holiday season. In January it announced plans to close about 180 stores.

Toys R Us has three Indianapolis stores. In central Indiana, the retailer also has stores in Edinburgh, Lafayette, Muncie and Terre Haute.

Three Babies R Us locations in central Indiana already had been marked for closing, according to the company website: The Indianapolis stores at 8800 U.S. 31 South and 3928 E. 82nd St. and the Terre Haute store.