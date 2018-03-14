Woman hilariously serves ‘hot dog water’ ice cubes to enemies

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – The latest thing to trend on Twitter is somewhat of a fancy ice cube.

This not-so-ordinary block of ice was made from “hot dog water”. Yes, water that hot dogs were boiled in, and then poured into an ice cube tray to freeze.

But why in the world would anyone want to make disgusting ice cubes?

Well, to serve to people you don’t like, of course. At least that’s why this woman is doing it.

Angela Brisk posted a photo of her creative process on Twitter and people went wild.

I turn hotdog water into ice cubes for guests that I don't like pic.twitter.com/YOOrBaNTaB — Angela Brisk (@AngelaBrisk) March 9, 2018

She wrote, “I turn hotdog water into ice cubes for guests that I don’t like.”

The Twitterverse thought this was the most hilarious thing to hit social media in 2018.

Hysterical, repulsive, and maybe just don’t invite people over who you don’t like?