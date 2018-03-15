1 dies after truck-SUV crash on State Road 67 in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — A sport-utility vehicle driver died Thursday afternoon after a crash on State Road 67, the Madison County sheriff said.

The Pendleton Police and Madison County Sheriff’s departments were called shortly before 1 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at State Road 67 at North Pendleton Avenue, said an email from Sheriff Scott Mellinger.

A Chevrolet SUV was crossing the state road from Pendleton Avenue to turn when a southbound Dodge pickup, which had the right of way, collided with the SUV.

The SUV driver, who has not yet been identified, died later at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital.

The pickup driver, Austin Sanner, 19, of Fortville, was being treated at the hospital for back and arm pain.

The sheriff’s crash team was continuing to investigate the crash Thursday afternoon.