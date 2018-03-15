1 in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s northeast side.

The incident happened in the area of 3900 of North Emerson Avenue Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers arrived in the area just after 7 a.m. for report of a person struck by a vehicle.

After arriving on scene, a man was discovered laying in the northbound lane of Emerson Avenue.

The events surrounding and leading up to the incident are unknown at this time.

The victim was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition.