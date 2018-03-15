1 in critical condition after west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the west side.

The investigation began when police were called to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of a walk-in person shot.

Officer Jim Gillespie with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of King Avenue — that’s just south of West 16th Street and east of North Holmes Avenue — and that victim remained at Eskenazi in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.

