19-year-old dies, woman, baby hospitalized after crash on US 52

MORRISTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old woman died in a crash Thursday morning on U.S. 52 east of this Shelby County town, a sheriff’s deputy said.

A baby and another woman were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis after the crash.

Authorities were sent about 11:05 a.m. to U.S. 52 and Blue River Road for the single-vehicle crash, said a news release from Maj. Louie Koch, chief deputy for Shelby County Sheriff Department.

A 2007 Buick was traveling east when it went off the north side of U.S. 52. The 19-year-old woman, who was not named, tried to overcorrect but struck a guardrail, left the road and came to rest in a field. The woman died at the crash scene, investigators said.

A passenger, a 40-year-old woman who also was not named, was ejected from the vehicle. An infant child in a baby seat was found in the vehicle.

The 40-year-old woman was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. The baby was taken by ambulance to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis. Their conditions were not provided by the sheriff’s deputy.