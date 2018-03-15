2-car crash sends IMPD officer, other driver to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An IMPD officer and another driver were transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital after a two-car crash on the city’s west side.

Crews were called to the intersection of West 21st Street and Country Club Road around 3:20 p.m. Thursday on a report of a crash with a department vehicle involved.

A female officer with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was going through the intersection on an active run when a green Chevy ran into her vehicle, officers at the scene said.

The officer was unconscious when emergency crews arrived but was awake and alert when transported to Methodist with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to officers at the scene.

The other driver was transported to Methodist for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not yet clear whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.