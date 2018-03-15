60th Indiana Flower + Patio Show happening this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you want to get inspiration on how to update the outside of your home, there is an event for you.

The 60th Flower + Patio Show is happening until the end of the week. It started March 10 and will wrap up March 18 at 5 p.m.

Inside the Indiana State Fairground’s West Pavilion and Exposition Hall, there are thousands of greenery-lined exhibits.

The show aims to inspire and educate attendees with helpful advice and ideas on how to improve or create landscapes around the home.

The theme for this year’s show is 60 since it is the 60th anniversary. So, many of the exhibits will feature something related to that number.

There will be multiple features from speakers and celebrities too.

Show times are as follows:

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $14 for adults but those who buy online get $2 off admission. Children 12 and under get in free.