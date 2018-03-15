8 Irish pubs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — St. Patrick’s Day weekend is neigh, and the observation this year falls on the weekend to boot.

Anyone 21 or older won’t be hard-pressed to find an Irish pub to serve up live music and libations, but remember to be sporting green. Here are a few places in no particular order:

McGinleys’ Golden Ace Inn

The pub opened March 1, 1934, in a nondescript building — except for the clovers on the exterior — at 2533 E. Washington St. The tent is up outside, and the inn’s 85th St. Patrick’s Celebration on Friday and Saturday will have bands with some sort of connection to Ireland. Live music will include The Narrowbacks, a six-piece Celtic rock band from New York City.

Connor’s Pub

A reviewer on Yelp! describes Connor’s as “the epitome of a dive bar, and a very welcome retreat from some of the bars along the main strip” in Broad Ripple. Cheese curds were mentioned as a favorite. The pub is at 6331 Ferguson St. between North College Avenue and Westfield Boulevard.

Murphy’s @ Flynn’s

Old-timers may remember the former Keystone Avenue location of Murphy’s Steakhouse at Fall Creek. In 2004, it merged with Pat Flynn’s restaurant and moved to 5198 Allisonville Road, at 52nd Street just north of Binford Boulevard. Entertainment on Friday and Saturday will include a bagpiper and the Gordon Bonham Trio.

Manley’s Irish Mutt

Doors will open at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and the fun in the tent will start at 3 p.m. each day. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament games will be playing inside and outside. Manley’s, 7041 E. 10th St., just east of Shadeland Avenue, will have a special menu that includes shepherd’s pie, Irish stew and cider-infused pulled pork sandwiches. Entertainment will include the Murat Highland Bagpipers. This will be a cash-only event.

The Brockway Public House

Enter this Hamilton County establishment to find what is billed as “Indy’s Best Pint of Guinness.” Carmel Fire Department’s own Pipes and Drums band will be playing Friday and Saturday at the public house, 12525 Old Meridian St., Carmel.

Claddagh Irish Pub and Restaurant

There are three of these in the city: on the northside at 3835 E 96th St., downtown at 234 S. Meridian St. and in The Shops at Perry Crossing at 2539 Futura Park Way, Plainfield. Live music is on the agenda at all three locations on Friday night and all day Saturday. On Sunday at the Plainfield location, the No Luck Irish Run will offer a half-marathon, a 5K and a Kid’s Dash-a-distance … plus Leprechauns will be attending.

Nine Irish Brothers Traditional Irish Pub

Lots of drink specials — Irish coffees for $5 — are planned here, according to the Facebook page of the location at 575 Massachusetts Ave. The downtown pub as well as locations in West Lafayette and Lafayette are planning live music on Friday night and beginning mid-afternoon Saturday.

O’Reilly’s Irish Bar & Restaurant

On its Instagram account, O’Reilly’s summed up its St. Patrick’s Day plans: “Bagpipers, giveaways, dancing, whiskey, green beer, friends … it’s coming!” The place may be best-known for two items: its authentic fish and chips and the big TV sets to watch the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and other weekend sports. Choose from three locations: downtown at 36 S. Pennsylvania St., in Speedway at 1552 Main St. and in Greenwood at 8923 S. Meridian St.

OK, did we miss your favorite Irish watering hole: McGilvery’s, Mo’s Irish Pub in Noblesville or The Irish Lion Restaurant & Pub in Bloomington? There are plenty worthy of mention in central Indiana. Find this story on the WISH-TV Facebook page to mention yours.

You can also find other events — including the Indianapolis St. Patrick’s Day parade — in “Top 8 things to do in Indy this St. Patrick’s Weekend – March 16-18.”

Sláinte!