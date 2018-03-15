Best day of the week with changes on the way

A chilly start to the day with temperatures starting in the 30s! Clear and quiet for this morning. This afternoon highs will top out in the lower 50s with nothing but blue skies and sunshine! Today starts the festivities for St. Patrick’s Day with the greening of the Canal. Perfect weather for it with temperatures around 5 pm in the lower 50s and upper 40s.Tonight lows will fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s.

Clouds will begin to increase during the morning hours for southern parts of the state Friday. No precipitation during the early morning hours. Clouds will begin to spread into the viewing area by mid afternoon with our next approaching system. We’ll shave a couple of degrees off Friday with highs in the mid 40s. Showers become more likely Friday evening especially for southern Indiana then eventually make it northward towards central Indiana. Some of the showers we see could mix in with a few sleet pellets and freezing drizzle.

Saturday the mix will transition to all rain showers which will be light and scattered and more of an inconvenience if anything. Highs Saturday will slowly climb to the upper 40s but any plans you have for St. Paddy’s day should be paired up rain gear and a jacket.Sunday looking like the better of the two days with highs in the middle 50s and sunshine galore!

Next storm system moves in by Monday afternoon bringing the potential for rain showers then as cooler air moves in which will transition the showers to a mix then snow. Highs will continue to run below normal.