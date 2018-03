BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg police are calling for the public’s help to find a shortchange schemer.

On March 4, surveillance cameras caught photos of a person suspected of stealing $700 from the Kroger grocery, 905 N. Green St. The photos were posted on the Brownsburg Poilce Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information should call Detective Daniel Stanford at 317-852-1109, Ext. 2147.