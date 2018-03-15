IMPD, FBI conducts raid at northeast side residence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A northeast side residence was the subject of a raid Thursday morning.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department conducted a raid at house in the 2900 block of Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue.

According to an FBI agent on scene, drug paraphernalia and a man were found inside the residence at the time of the raid. The man stayed on scene and was cooperative with authorities. At this time he has not been taken into custody.

The FBI agent also said this is just one of multiple raids around the city.

Just before 11 a.m., 24-Hour News 8’s Kevin Ratermann confirmed FBI activity in the 9100 block of Brentwood Court. We also spotted FBI activity in the 1900 block of East 35th Street.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.