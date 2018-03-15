IMPD investigates after body found in White River

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a body was found in the White River.

Crews from Indianapolis Fire Department were called near the Monon Trail next to Marott Park in the 7300 block of Westfield Boulevard just after 5 p.m. Thursday on a report of a possible body in the water under the Westfield Boulevard bridge.

Officer Jim Gillespie with IMPD confirmed officers were conducting a death investigation.

No other information was immediately available.