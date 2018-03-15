Lafayette teacher accused of child exploitation officially fired

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette School Corporation has formally fired a teacher accused of child exploitation.

Superintendent Les Huddle says Joe Kimerer never responded to the move to break his contract. The board was able to finalize it at noon Thursday, without opposition.

Kimerer was banned from school property on Feb. 27, after a victim’s parent went to police. However, he was not arrested or identified until March 9.

Police say Kimerer taught his victims how to look up pornography on their cell phones and asked them to send him pictures of their genitalia. The victims were all boys aged 12 or 13.

Kimerer had been teaching 4th grade at the school for 18 years, after graduating from Purdue in 1999. He faces 13 felony charges for various kinds of sexual misbehavior against children.