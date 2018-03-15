Reports: Helicopter crashes in western Iraq with 7 aboard

(WISH) — Rescue teams are responding after a U.S. military aircraft crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard, an Air Forces Central Command spokesman said.

An investigation will be initiated to determine the cause of the crash, Air Force Lt. Col. Damien Pickart told military.com.

ABC News tweeted that the aircraft is an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter with seven people aboard on a noncombat mission.

The crash comes a day after two Naval Air Station Oceana-based aviators died. Their F/A-18F jet crashed during a training flight in Key West, according to Navy officials. The two crew members were in an F/A-18F Super Hornet that was on its final approach to Boca Chica Field at Naval Air Station Key West at the time of the crash around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.