Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old woman

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old woman.

According to the Indiana State Police, Patricia Louise Kelley was last seen Wednesday, March 14 at 12 p.m. in Valparaiso.

She was also seen driving a silver 2007 Buick Rendezvous with Indiana plate 482APN.

Kelley is described as an 81-year-old white female, 5’2″ tall, weighing 115 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Kelley may be in extreme danger and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135.