Suspect caught in beating of Acapulco Joe’s owner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators have caught a suspect in the beating of a local restaurant owner.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana had offered a reward of up to $1,000 for the arrest of Maurice Dunlap.

Dunlap was wanted on charges of theft and robbery with serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Those charges are unrelated to the incident at Acapulco Joe’s.

Police said Dunlap knocked restaurant owner Grant Redmond unconscious while attempting to flee the restaurant without paying his tab on Tuesday.

Police had said Dunlap should be considered armed and dangerous.