A look at the Ten Point Coalition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition took shape in the city in 1999. The group’s objective became clear: to reduce criminal activity in the city and address the root cause of violence.

Over the years, the group has expanded across the city of Indianapolis. Neighborhoods like Butler-Tarkington, Crown Hill and 42nd and Post Road come to mind.

Led by Reverend Charles Harrison, the group’s visibility has only increased.

Ten Point gained increased popularity after patrolling the Butler-Tarkington Neighborhood. In 2015, in a span of four months, police investigated four murders in the community that sits just northwest of the city.

After two years of the coalition walking the streets, no criminal homicides were reported in the Butler-Tarkington area. Ten Point did more than just walk the neighborhood. They empowered residents to speak out.

A team of street outreach workers don fluorescent green vests and walk the streets late in the evening, extinguishing tempers before they flame with violence.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill highlighted the benefits of the coalition and created a $500,000 seed fund to help cities that seek to replicate Ten Point’s blueprint across the state. In the course of nearly two decades, Ten Point has helped to decrease criminal activity in some neighborhoods, as well as uniting residents and officers and creating job fairs for those with felonies.

Other cities across the country have begun trying to emulate Ten Point’s success. Cities like Louisville, Nashville and Cleveland are currently on board. Washington and Baltimore could become the latest cities involved in creating their versions of the Ten Point Coalition.

The Ten Point Coalition was founded in Boston.

The group was formed in the east coast city to address critical concerns in the urban community, including violence, poverty and city-wide crime reduction.

Some Indianapolis pastors and city leaders expressed criticism toward Ten Point Coalition after controversial United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited the group in 2017.

Despite the disapproval of some, the coalition continues to make attempts to address root causes of criminal activity, such as joblessness.

In February, the group held another job fair, once again to encourage residents with felonies on their records to come out and apply for open positions.

Ten Point has even created platforms for families of unsolved murder victims. Harrison held a news conference with families of murder victims to ask the community for tips and implore police to pursue any leads in the unsolved investigations.

These are just some of the reasons Ten Point has gained prominence.